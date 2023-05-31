Low Ship Sales, Trigger Demolition Market Firming
In a separate note, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas added that “the market this week continued to have the feel of a strained position, not really knowing which direction the sentiment is set to take. Whilst Bangladesh remains the most competitive, there are still ongoing issues and delays for the issuance of Letters of Credit (L/C) due to the shortage of the currency reserves in the country. It does appear to be on a case-by-case scenario as reports suggest some of the tonnage that have arrived over recent weeks are facing delays due to the persisting L/C difficulties, whereas some are unaffected.
Moving West, Pakistan remains dormant with no offers achievable for any available tonnage, and in India, the domestic steel markets had gained some momentum earlier in the week, although stabilised in the last couple of days. The problem the recyclers face is that the steel mills and other production units are not purchasing too much steel from the waterfront at the moment which is of a concern for those yard owners with inventory in hand. The Turkish market softened slightly this week on the back of the news that the Erdogan regime is projected to win the second elections resulting in a bad reaction in the local markets”, the shipbroker said.
Meanwhile, GMS (www.gmsinc.net), the world’s leading cash buyer of ships said in its latest weekly report that “amidst the ongoing slowdown in the supply of tonnage and the onset of the traditionally quieter summer / monsoon months that would certainly help ease off the demand, prices across the sub-continent markets remained steady for another week. There is also the impending budget on June 1st in Bangladesh and many End Buyers are waiting to see if any new changes / taxes are imposed on the domestic ship recycling sector before offering afresh on tonnage. However, the general consensus on the upcoming budget is that no changes are expected and that it may actually be positive on the overall business outlook in Bangladesh, amidst a growing demand for steel and raw materials due to various upcoming construction and infrastructure projects that are due in the summer months.
Additionally, the recent meeting in Bangladesh on whether to ratify the Hong Kong convention produced some interesting discussions and outcomes, with the country amending its ship recycling standard from ‘Red’ to ‘Orange’, on the environmental outlook for the country. The next step is for flags to ratify the convention before it can be entered into force, in what could be a landmark ruling in Bangladesh – the first sub-continent country to be actively doing so. Meanwhile, after a recent wobble in prices, India too has steadied and there is now an emerging demand as Buyers in Alang have missed out on a majority of the non-HKC (and reportedly, even some HKC) tonnage to the firmer Chattogram market. Pakistan remains on the sidelines, with political and economic chaos rendering this market virtually redundant and there is no realistic hope of the situation stabilizing any time soon. Finally, Turkey remains suspended in no-man’s land, as the situation remains unchanged from last week and the election results awaiting to be announced”, GMS concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide