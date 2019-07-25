Low Steel Prices Add to Ships’ Recycling Market Woes

With ship recyclers hesitant to commit more funds towards acquiring more vessels for demolition and ship owners looking to eek out the last bit of profits from their older bulkers, on the back of the latest dry bulk rally, the ship recycling market was never meant to show any glimpse of recovery over the past week.

In its latest weekly report, GMS, the world’s leading cash buyer said that “the mid-year slump witnessed across all recycling locations has shown no signs of abating, with another poor showing (especially from the subcontinent markets) as offers on units declined across the board on the back of weakening steel plate prices, with India taking the biggest hit once again. Bangladesh remains bloated with an array of expensive & large LDT vessels beached during the first half of the year and it is expected to take at least another month or so, before demand and pricing starts to return. Chattogram Buyers, represented by the powerful BSBA lobby, are also in the midst of challenging key terms of the recent budget, which has seen a 10% increase in VAT. However, the outcome of their efforts may only become clearer over the next few weeks. In the meantime, any open Buyers (assuming they can open L/Cs, which is reportedly becoming increasingly difficult) are attempting to secure market vessels on the cheap. On the other side, India has suffered some catastrophic steel reversals over the past few weeks, with a decline in excess of USD 40/Ton witnessed thus far – leaving most Alang Buyers reticent to offer on new or existing tonnage, until some sort of stability is seen. Pakistan – which had just started to creep up again after a woeful first half of the year – has also suffered setbacks with further dumping of Iranian billets that is undercutting the local market, and a currency that is still in a desperate state. As a result, it has been some time (nearly a year) since Gadani Buyers have secured a competitive / market vessel. Finally, Turkey remains relatively unchanged, with local plate prices still suspended at region USD 290/MT and the Turkish Lira now firming, approaching levels from a couple of weeks ago. Overall, despite some improvement in freight rates across the board, a moderate supply of potential tonnage (especially into the subcontinent markets) is being seen from Owners who remain keen to sell, whilst prices (especially for dry units) are at or below the USD 400/Ton mark”.

In a separate note, Allied Shipbroking added that “subdued activity was being noted in the ship recycling market last week, with very few new deals being seen, as low steel prices and unattractive offered prices from most of the scrapyards have decreased cash buyer’s appetite. At the same time the disruptive monsoon weather has played a part in the subdued buying appetite, while this trend is likely to continue for the remainder of the summer months. In Bangladesh, fulfilled capacity from the activity boom witnessed during previous months has left most of the domestic players with hardly any interest for aggressive/speculative buying. Given that this is only temporary in nature, the last two quarters of 2019 are still expected to hold for a positive drive as their inventory gets processed and capacity starts being released. In India, the current collapse of local steel prices has stopped the market in its tracks and held back the progress that was being made a few weeks back. In the case that steel prices don’t recover any time soon, we are likely to continue seeing such poor buying appetite hold for the time being. Lack of activity in Pakistan is anticipated to continue in the third quarter, despite some fresh interest noted of late, as local market fundamentals remain poor, leading for a lack in preference right now amongst most cash buyers in the market”.

Similarly, Intermodal said that “in line with the observed trend in the past few weeks, the demolition market remained under pressure for yet another week on the back of the ongoing monsoon season and the weaker local steel prices, leading to a drop on demo prices in the Indian Subcontinent. In Bangladesh, the scrapyard capacity being occupied by large LDT vessels, coupled with the recent announcement on the increase on VAT, appears to have reduced demand, and cash buyers are more likely to emerge towards the end of the summer. In India, the collapse of local steel prices has led to some reluctance in the cash buyer market, at least in the current levels, with cash buyers awaiting to offer at more secure pricing levels. Lastly, with Bangladesh and India underperforming, opportunities might open up in the Pakistan market, where some tonnage in lower levels could be secured. Average prices in the different markets this week for tankers ranged between $270-415/ldt and those for dry bulk units between $260-405/ldt”, the shipbroker concluded.



Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide