Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for October roseto 1,964 lots, or 196,400tonnes, at expiry, upfrom 1,011lots in September, InterContinental Exchange (ICE) data showed on Thursday.

The contract expired at $903a tonne, down from $999a tonne at the Septemberexpiry.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)