Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil LGOc1 for April rose to 2,710 lots, or 271,000 tonnes, their highest since March 2023, InterContinental Exchange (ICE) data showed on Thursday.

The contract expired at $825.75 a tonne, down from $834.25 a tonne at the March expiry when deliveries were at 1,744 lots.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)