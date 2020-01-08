Low U.S. Natural Gas Prices Lock In More Demand

Natural gas prices have sunk.

After the lowest U.S. summer gas prices in 20 years, the winter cold weather to push up prices has just not arrived.

Remember, gas prices usually rise in winter when power generation needs collide with heating to surge usage some 40%-70% over summer.

I must give credit here: a warmer-than-normal winter was indeed predicted back in late-October.

For once, and I have been doing this a long time, the winter forecasts have come to pass—thus far.

The numbers are slowly coming out for December, but it was the second warmest November on record.

We do know that for Heating Degree Days, six of the past seven weeks have been classified as “warmer” than normal.

A non-winter is combining with record U.S. natural gas production, now closing in on 94 Bcf/d.

The U.S. gas market is 2-3 Bcf/d oversupplied.

In turn, right after Christmas, Henry Hub spot gas prices fell to their lowest levels since April 15, 2016.

Already with storage nearly 20% above where it was this time last year, the next two withdrawals are projected at just 55 Bcf and 90 Bcf, as compared to their five-year averages of 184 Bcf and 182 Bcf.

Looking forward, the downside for gas pricing remains strong since the U.S.-Iran conflict has people talking about $70 WTI crude prices, meaning much better shale returns and a potential flood of associated gas in West Texas.

The fall of U.S. gas prices

U.S. Henry Hub gas prices collapsed all the way to $1.75 right after Christmas. DATA SOURCE: EIA; JTC

Indeed, it is our most understated energy reality: extremely low commodity prices for natural gas will continue to encourage more usage at the expense of other sources, namely wind, solar, and battery storage.

The U.S. Department of Energy has gas already generating nearly 40% of our electricity this year, and if Herculean-like expectations do not pan out for wind and solar, the solution will undoubtedly be more gas.

The U.S. Department of Energy already has gas supplying 235,000 MW of power capacity through 2050, a third more than solar and eight times more than wind.

Further, for manufacturing, which accounts for nearly 30% of our gas usage, higher oil prices will encourage even more of a shift from crude’s naphtha to cheap ethane from gas.

Obviously contrary to what some keep saying, such low gas prices are not the result of lower demand from other sources displacing gas.

Listen to the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. gas consumption continues to go higher.

And including exports, U.S. gas needs were at 92 Bcf/d in 2019, up from 87 Bcf/d in 2018.

This is a 20% jump over the past five years alone.

Indeed, Chevron’s $10 billion impairment charge in Appalachia, an area that now produces nearly 40% of U.S. gas, had literally nothing to do with any shift away from gas.

The obvious problem is that incredible growth in domestic gas production continues to push down the isolated U.S. market, something that incredible growth in U.S. oil production has a much harder time doing.

Gas is a regional product, while oil is a global commodity.

Many see gas prices staying below $3.00 for the next decade or so.

With gas having far fewer greenhouse gas emissions, being the essential back up for intermittent wind and solar, and having a rapidly growing export complex, the “dash to gas” continues apace.

