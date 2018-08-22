Low Water Surcharge in Europe

We would like to inform our customers that due to the prolonged drought in Europe, water levels on the Rhine River are lowering, restricting the amounts of cargo loaded to barges. As a result, barge owners have announced the application of a Low Water surcharge, which is the common practice in this trade.

The surcharge will apply to all barge and barge-road shipments between the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam and destinations in Germany, France and Switzerland via the Rhine River.

The surcharge will be in force starting August 20th, until further notice*. shippers or Receivers will be debited according to the daily tariff, published by the barge operators according to the day of loading on board the barge.

Source: ZIM