Low winter wheat sowing rates cloud Russia’s 2025 harvest outlook

Winter wheat sowing rates in Russia have fallen to an 11-year low due to drought in key producing regions, clouding the outlook for the 2025 grain harvest, the Sovecon consultancy said on Wednesday.

“As of Sept. 20, 8.3 million hectares had been sown with winter grains, compared to 9.3 million hectares a year earlier and the five-year average. This is the lowest figure since 2013,” Sovecon said.

It said a slow sowing campaign in the southern and Volga regions, where it is lagging behind last year’s figures by 0.4 million hectares, set the preconditions for a relatively low harvest next year.

Russia, the world’s biggest wheat exporter, has stuck to its official grain harvest forecast of 132 million metric tons this year despite extreme weather hitting many of its key grain-producing regions.

The agriculture ministry said on Wednesday that it is targeting a harvest level of 170 million metric tons of grains and legumes by 2030.

Sovecon stressed that in the past month, less than 20% of normal rainfall has occurred in the European part of Russia.

“The dry weather acts as a restraining factor for planting and poses a threat to already sown fields,” the consultancy said

