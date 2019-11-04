Lower Demand Is The New Norm

In this week’s Friday Snapshot, Rystad Energy forecasts that the oil demand growth floor was reached in the second quarter of 2019 at 400,000 barrels per day (bpd). Recovery will likely be driven by South Korea as the country comes back from extensive petrochemical maintenance, US petrochemical start-ups ramping up consumption of LPGs, and seasonal demand growth in Saudi Arabia power generation.

However, the underlying economic trend is still tepid and forward-looking trade, industrial and transportation indicators continue deteriorating.

Source: Rystad Energy