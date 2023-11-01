Lower Demo Candidates Plagues the Ship Recycling Market

The ship recycling market has slowed down again, because of a supply drop. In its latest weekly report, said that “the Indian recycling market has experienced a ghostly role this week as a continual daily fall in the domestic steel prices has filtered through to the recyclers, resulting in price indications from this destination reduce by some USD 20-30/ldt. Local reports suggest that the weaker rates and uncertain domestic markets will continue to ensure the recyclers will remain low-spirited until after their forthcoming Diwali festivities (12th November), the only blessing is that the lack of tonnage should avoid any further dramatic reduction in price levels. Elsewhere, the current ship recycling market in Bangladesh is struggling due to poor local demand. Weekly arrival reports at the Chattogram anchorage clearly show the decreasing number of vessels arriving for recycling. Two main pitfalls affecting this market are the lack of confidence in general business (upcoming national election) and the ongoing shortfall of currency reserves which continues to cause issues opening Letters of Credit”.

In a separate note, Allied added that “a softer trend now appears to be somewhat established, with weakening prices throughout October and even the market in Alang is running low on energy, where prices are rapidly reversing their recent gains. Volatility in the local steel market has made Indian recyclers more cautious, with pressure from Chinese steel exports a key part of this. Despite this, the bulker ‘One Destiny’ has been sold to Indian breakers at $535/ldt, which highlights the drop in the market when considering positive impact of the bunkers included in the sale.

Elsewhere in the Indian Sub-continent, recyclers continue to be hampered by LC issues, though prices have been able to hold firmer in Bangladesh despite decreasing demand. Certainly the direction the market will take over the coming months is somewhat unclear. For as long as the supply of vessels remains somewhat slim, a severe decline in prices could be prevented, while yards’ could be hoping that either the Capesize correction deepens or boxship oversupply, pushes more vessels towards their shores”.

Meanwhile, in a separate report this week, GMS (www.gmsinc.net), the world’s leading cash buyer of ships, said that “a few weeks of declines in the global ship recycling markets have finally seen India (the market leaders) catch up to the ongoing drop, by falling about USD 20/LDT in vessel prices themselves, all while Bangladesh and Pakistan continue to struggle to obtain the relevant financing needed to establish workable Letters of Credit (L/Cs). In a surprising twist of fate however, the recent and unexpected shortage of viable candidates may have inadvertently curtailed a further degradation of recycling sentiments, and those units that are still available in Cash Buyer hands could increasingly see offers that make some of their recent exuberant fixtures, a bigger hassle to deal with. Meanwhile, an uptick in Container and Dry Bulk freight rates over the recent month(s) have certainly kept the supply of vintage assets away from the various recycling destinations.

However, going into 2024, we can expect to see an increase in tonnage as all locations (at least the sub-continent destinations) are expected to be busy once again. Even most in Alang are hoping (and expecting) that the next batch of sales will likely take place at lower numbers that reflect the true reality of this most recent correction in rates and Recyclers therefore continue to wait-and-watch market movements, before reoffering firm on any tonnage once again. Finally, the Turkish market remains insulated in a weakened state, with fundamentals still adrift in a sea of negative sentiments and an ongoing shortage of tonnage that is making local business sustainability, an increasingly ambitious affair. As such, it would be beneficial for all markets (especially Bangladesh and Pakistan) to address / resolve their respective ongoing economic and financial woes, in order to get some stability back into their respective markets. In fact, even though this most recent decline in prices has not been as dramatic as some had feared, firmer offers may still be difficult to come by in the coming week(s)”, GMS concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide