Lower prices, capacity issues slowed Permian growth during fourth quarter

Permian Basin output was somewhat hampered during the final quarter of 2018 as lower commodity prices combined with force majeure declarations and weather-related events to prompt less production than expected from some operators in the play.

Multiple oil and gas field service companies, including Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes, all acknowledged the price slump in the fourth quarter last year resulted in a decline in activity in the Permian, according to their most recent earnings reports.

“US production surprised the upside and we saw completions activity in North America, specifically in the Permian, dropped significantly,” Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said during the company’s earnings call on Friday. “The areas most impacted by the recent steep decline in crude prices are the more traditional transactional markets in the US and Canada. We expect the activity slowdown and pricing deteriorations in these markets in the first half of 2019 to negatively impact our well construction product lines.”

DUCs RISING

Over the course of the quarter, the Permian added 622 drilled but uncompleted wells in inventory to a total of 4,048, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration. However, over the same time frame, the number of DUCs fell or remained relatively static in plays such as the Bakken, Appalachia, Haynesville and Denver-Julesburg basins. Only the Eagle Ford and SCOOP/STACK added a significant amount of DUC wells during the fourth quarter, but at 59 and 105, respectively, it was nowhere near the levels seen in the Permian.

Lower commodity prices were not the only items prompting producers to slow completion activity during the quarter in the Permian. The region has also been affected by takeaway constraints, force majeureincidents and some weather-related issues.

“Fourth-quarter operations continued to demonstrate our leadership in operational capabilities in the Permian, particularly as our team was faced with several challenges in the form of two weather-related events and two force majeure events at third party gas processing plants,” Jay Ottoson, CEO of SM Energy, said in a statement Monday, when the company released its fourth-quarter and annual numbers. “We commend our team’s outstanding effort in re-directing production volumes during these events. However, the temporary effects of these events, combined with a dip in oil and NGL commodity prices, did impact our production and realizations for the quarter.”

SM Energy also reported “natural gas sales are expected to continue at a reduced level until the end of February 2019.” During the fourth quarter of 2018, gas production in the Permian averaged 8.3 Bcf/d, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics. Although it is higher than the 8.2 Bcf/d average prior to the start of the quarter, it was a markedly slower growth rate than seen throughout the rest of 2018. Throughout the fourth quarter, Waha Hub traded at an average of approximately $2/MMBtu less than the benchmark Henry Hub.

However, since the start of 2019, Permian production has averaged 8.8 Bcf/d, with Waha cash basis trading higher at a $1.04/MMBtu discount to Henry Hub.

