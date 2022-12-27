Lowest offer at Egypt’s GASC tender $339/T for Russian wheat -traders

The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Tuesday was $339 a tonne for 40,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on a C&F basis, traders said.

The offer was presented by Grain Flour.

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender as part of a World Bank-funded food security programme.

GASC said the tender was to supply 30,000, 40,000, 50,000, 55,000 or 60,000 tonnes on a C&F basis for shipment Feb. 1-15 from any origin in the tender book. The wheat will be paid for at sight.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )