Lowest offer at Egypt’s GASC wheat tender at $250/T – traders

The lowest free-on-board offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday is $250 per tonne for Russian wheat, traders said.

Several offers were submitted at this price point.

Egypt’s state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender for shipment Sep. 1-10 and/or Sep. 20-30 and/or Oct. 15-25.

It asked suppliers to submit offers on a free-on-board basis, with payment to be made at sight using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

The deadline for offers is Wednesday, with results expected to be announced later today.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)