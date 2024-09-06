LPG Dual-Fuel VLGC for Astomos Named “Liberty Pathfinder”

A naming ceremony was held on September 4 at the Sakaide Works (Kagawa Prefecture) of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. for a very large gas carrier (VLGC) for Astomos Energy Corporation (Astomos Energy), the world’s pre-eminent liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) company. This is Astomos Energy’s fifth LPG dual-fuel carrier, following Gas Amethyst, which was delivered in June.

About 40 people attended the ceremony, including Mitsuru Yamanaka, president of Astomos Energy, and Takaya Soga, president of NYK. Kei Sakaguchi, Astomos Energy director and general manager of its Trading and Shipping Department, named the vessel “Liberty Pathfinder,” and his wife cut the ceremonial rope holding the ship in place.

The vessel can also carry ammonia, so the name “Liberty Pathfinder” was chosen because the ship will be a pathfinder to future decarbonization, embodying the independence and freedom that epitomizes “liberty.”

Ship Features

The vessel is equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can use heavy oil and LPG as fuel. When LPG is used as fuel, sulfur oxides (SOx) in exhaust gas are reduced by more than 95% and carbon dioxide (CO2) by more than 20% compared with conventional heavy oil–fueled vessels.

In addition to LPG, the vessel can carry ammonia, for which demand is expected to increase as it is attracting attention as a means of realizing a decarbonized society in the future.

By further strengthening the long-cultivated close relationship with Astomos Energy and promoting fleet development that considers transportation demand and the environment, NYK is contributing to a low-carbon supply chain to realize a sustainable society.

Vessel Particulars

Length overall: 229.90 m

Breadth: 37.20 m

Depth: 21.90 m

Summer draft: 11.65 m

Tank capacity: 86,953 m3

Source: Nipon Yusen Kaisha