LPG traders weigh impact of lira volatility on Turkey’s imports

Mediterranean LPG traders have been weighing the potential impact of the Turkish lira’s volatility on imports into the region’s largest importer, with some saying that even a prolonged crisis won’t threaten demand.

“It is the product of the people. So, even if they have no money, they will still need gas,” one market source said.

Others said the Turkish government would step in to support LPG imports if necessary.

In Turkey, a combination of propane and butane is largely used as autogas, an alternative to gasoline that is widely used in Western Europe and the Mediterranean.

The widespread use of LPG as an auto fuel in Turkey dates from the early 2000s when a series of government tax exemptions made the product cheaper than diesel and gasoline, encouraging large numbers of drivers to convert their cars to become LPG compatible, according to the World Bank.

Turkey has since become the largest market for LPG in the broader Mediterranean region, with an estimated 4.222 million mt of demand in the 12 months to May, according to data from the Joint Data Organizations Initiative.

That demand slightly eclipses Egypt and also surpasses Morocco, the largest market in the Western Mediterranean.

Turkey imports most of its product. In the 12 months to May, the last month for which data is available, imports totaled an estimated 3.454 million mt, with imports at 278,000 mt in May alone, according to JODI. That accounted for 82% of total demand.

LPG imports largely come from a combination of Russia, via the Black Sea, and term flows from Algeria, Norway, and the US Gulf Coast, according to data from market sources and Platts cFlow, trade flow software.

However, the sharp weakening of the lira this week has the potential to affect the country’s imports across the oil complex, including crude, according to other market sources, raising costs for Turkey’s only crude importer, Tupras, a state-run refiner.

That dependence on imported energy sources has long been a source of financial strain on the economy.

Imports of oil, oil products, natural gas and coal make up 76% of the country’s total energy demand, with the annual cost of imports estimated around $55 billion, according to a report from the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies published in January2018. That also makes up nearly half of the country’s trade deficit, the report said.

Source: Platts