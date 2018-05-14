LPG vessel makes rare voyage from Mexico to Cyprus

A handysize LPG vessel has made the rare voyage from Mexico to Cyprus, according to market sources and data from cFlow, S&P Global Platts trade flow software.

The 28,576 dwt Waregem left Coatzacoalcos (Pajaritos) on the coast of the Mexican state of Veracruz on April 22, according to data from cFlow. That port typically serves the oil and petrochemical industries.

The vessel is currently expected to arrive on Friday in Limassol, Cyprus, in the east Mediterranean, a typical point for ship-to-ship transfer in the region, according to cFlow. That product was intended for the consumer markets in the East Mediterranean, according to a market source.

The voyage was an unusual route, noted market sources. Product crossing the Atlantic towards the Mediterranean or Northwest Europe typically comes from the US Gulf Coast, or the US East Coast. In fact, Mexico is among the top buyers of US LPG, importing 48.5 million barrels in 2017, behind only Japan. LPG in Mexico is largely used for residential cooking and heating.

The Waregem itself last made the trip from Mexico to the Mediterranean one year ago, in May 2017, when it arrived in Algeciras, in southern Spain. Other trans-Atlantic voyages have been from Mexico to Lome, in West Africa, a voyage the vessel made three times over the last year.

