LR accepted by MarinTrust as a new registered Certification Body

MarinTrust is pleased to announce that Lloyd’s Register has been accepted as a third-party Certification Body (CB) to certify against the MarinTrust programme.

The MarinTrust team have begun the onboarding process of Lloyd’s Register and has recently completed initial training. Further training is ongoing in order to ensure a robust and efficient interpretation of the MarinTrust Programme*, which currently certifies more than half of the world’s marine ingredients production.

In January this year, MarinTrust released a tender for addition of a new Certification Body to certify against the MarinTrust programme. Applications were received and reviewed by an independent consultant before putting forward recommendations to the MarinTrust Governing Body Committee in April.

MarinTrust already works with SAI Global and SGS Perú, which are registered to conduct audits under the MarinTrust programme.

Francisco Aldon, CEO of MarinTrust, explained, “We are delighted that Lloyd’s Register will soon be able to conduct marine ingredient factory audits and fishery assessments against the MarinTrust programme. Alongside SAI Global and SGS Perú, Lloyd’s Register will contribute to the goal that MarinTrust has set itself of getting 75 per cent of global marine ingredients, certified, in assessment or in the Improver Programme by 2025.”

Deirdre Duggan, Fisheries Manager at Lloyd’s Register, said “We’re delighted to be registered to deliver certification for MarinTrust, which offers robust and credible Standards that help facilities to demonstrate their marine ingredients are responsibly sourced and produced. Our team of over 100 associates and specialist expert auditors will now be able to audit and assess against the MarinTrust Standards around the world. We’ve been delivering seafood certification for more than 30 years, assessing more than 100 species and we’re looking forward to helping even more businesses showcase responsible practice in producing quality food for a growing population.”

Source: Lloyd’s Register