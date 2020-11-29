LR, Anemoi and SDARI join forces on rotor sail designs

LR has signed a joint development project (JDP) with Anemoi Marine Technologies (Anemoi) and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) to develop a series of energy efficient vessel designs equipped with rotor sails.

The project will address one of the most significant roadblocks for the commercial adoption of emission abatement technology – the collaboration between original equipment manufacturer, designer, regulator and shipowner to agree a pathway for the commercial success of installed technology onboard vessels. Along with the installation of rotor sails, the vessels could also incorporate new hull forms, new energy management systems, a new powering arrangement and modified operational requirements.

By opening the JDP to shipowners, the parties can ensure that the technology fits the market needs and can provide better decision support for the installation of this technology across the range of common ship types demanded by the wet and dry bulk markets.

Proposed ship types include 85,000 and 210,000 DWT bulk carriers, a 325,000 DWT very large ore carrier (VLOC), a 114,000 DWT aframax tanker, a 50,000 DWT MR tanker and a very large crude carrier (VLCC). LR will review the designs in accordance with the latest regulatory requirements and will ensure it meets LR’s Rules to issue an Approval in Principle (AiP).

Mark Darley, LR Marine & Offshore Chief Operating Officer, said: “As the need to decarbonise the shipping industry becomes more imminent, this JDP marks an important milestone in the journey that the industry is taking and further demonstrates LR’s commitment to accelerating this transition. Through this JDP we look forward to working with the key stakeholders to develop designs that will meet current and future environmental targets.”

Nick Contopoulos, Anemoi Chief Operating Officer, commented: “Anemoi are proud to be teaming up with industry leaders in ship design and classification to develop new energy efficient rotor sail vessel designs for bulkers and tankers. This partnership will help owners and charterers select rotor sail technology to future-proof their vessels in line with regulatory, environmental and commercial drivers. The AiP approved rotor sail vessel designs will give owners confidence when evaluating the technology for either wind ready or full installations. This development, coupled with our collaboration with Wartsila will facilitate volume production and technology roll out at scale.”

Mr Wang Gang Yi, Chief Engineer, SDARI, said: “Under the ambitious IMO 2030 and 2050 targets for marine decarbonisation, as a ship designer, we are very interested in any positive research to improve ship efficiency. This JDP will give us an opportunity to cooperate with the innovation supplier and Class. We will work together and hope to supply more green vessels to the shipping market and contribute to environmental protection throughout the shipping industry.”

The signing of the joint development agreement comes shortly after the 75th meeting of the International Maritime Organization’s Marine Environment Protection Committee which approved the short-term measures to reduce carbon intensity that are expected to enter into force in October 2022, but the short timeframe for compliance means many in the industry are starting to prepare now.

