LR at London International Shipping Week

Join us for a series of activities that exemplify our commitment to driving the maritime industry forward. From the launch of Global Maritime Trends 2050, to our Container Ship Forum and SHE_SEES exhibition, we look forward to sharing our insights and engaging in discussions with you to help shape the future of sustainable shipping.

Dates: 11th – 15th September 2023

Location: London

Mark your calendars for London International Shipping Week (LISW), an essential gathering for the global maritime industry. Since its inception in September 2013, LISW has steadily grown to become one of the most significant gatherings for shipping professionals worldwide.

Here’s to celebrating a decade of innovation and proud sponsorship at LISW.

Our flagship activity at LISW

LR SHE_SEES exhibition launch

When: Monday, 11th September 2023

Where: International Maritime Organization (IMO) HQ

This exhibition celebrates the first year of the Rewriting Women into Maritime initiative – a collaboration launched by Lloyd’s Register and the Lloyd’s Register Foundation with more than 30 leading maritime organisations to change perceptions on the historical role of women in shipping.

SHE_SEES features stories of women in maritime – past, present and future. For many years, women have played an important and instrumental role in maritime but all too often they have been overlooked or simply forgotten. For the first time, we will share their stories and shine a light on their incredible contribution to the industry.

Find out more and register here

LR Global Maritime Trends 2050 launch breakfast

When: Tuesday, 12th September 2023

Where: The Gherkin

Introducing Global Maritime Trends 2050. A unique research report evaluating four future landscapes and four ‘what if’ scenarios facing the global maritime industry.

This study, a collaboration between Lloyd’s Register Group and Foundation in partnership with Economist Impact, assesses the key macro-drivers for 2030, 2040 and 2050, plus the risks and challenges they present for society and our industry. During this flagship event, a panel of industry experts will share insights on the leading-edge study and their views on whether the scenarios will become reality. Please note, this event is by invitation only.

LR Container Ship Forum

When: Wednesday, 13th September 2023

Where: Royal Thames Yacht Club

Ticket type: By invitation only

This Container Ship Forum and Drinks Reception will focus on the pressing issue of ‘sustainable shipping – investment & implementation for the here & now.’

We believe the time for action is now, and this event will provide you with valuable insights and practical solutions to drive positive change within the shipping industry. Our expert speakers and panelists will delve into crucial sessions designed to empower you with knowledge and strategies to navigate the challenges of sustainable shipping.

