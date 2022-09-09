LR award Design Approval for DSME’s new dual fuel VLCC

LR has awarded Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) with Design Approval for its ammonia (NH3) dual fuel 300,000 DWT very large crude carrier (VLCC). The VLCC, designed as part of a Joint Development Project (JDP) with DSME and MAN Energy Solutions which began in 2019, will use a low-carbon ammonia dual fuel propulsion system and is equipped with an IMO Type C tank.

DSME pioneered the design of the ammonia propulsion system whilst MAN Energy Solutions developed the ammonia dual fuel propulsion engine. The design previously received Approval in Principle (AiP) from LR and marks a key milestone in maritime’s decarbonisation efforts, in line with the IMO’s CII and EEXI regulations.

LR’s role in the JDP has been to review the suitability and risks of the design with a hazard identification (HAZID) workshop and conduct a design review in accordance with the approval of risk-based design process.

Sung-Gu Park, North East Asia President, Lloyd’s Register, said:

“Lloyd’s Register is extremely proud to award Design Approval to DSME for its ammonia dual fuel VLCC design, in partnership with MAN Energy Solutions. The completion of the design stage for this very large crude carrier is a landmark moment for decarbonisation in both Korea and the rest of the world. We congratulate all of those involved in this hard and meticulous work.”

Hyoung-Seog Kim, VP Ship Basic Design Division, DSME, said:

“We are proud to collaborate with our partner LR, a leading classification society, in the development of this new ammonia dual fuel VLCC design. The ammonia propulsion system approved by LR offers flexibility to shipowners and we hope that this can help the industry to cope with rapidly changing environmental regulations. As a world-leading shipbuilder, DSME will strive to contribute to the realisation of a sustainable shipping industry by putting our best efforts into greener ship development.”

