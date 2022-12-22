LR award Type Approval to Datum for its SHaPoLi EEXI solution

Lloyd’s Register has awarded marine engineering company Datum Electronics Type Approval for its EEXI SHaPoLi (Shaft Power Limitation) solution, a novel technology designed to help ship owners comply with IMO regulations to reduce the carbon intensity of all ships by 40% by 2030.

The certification directly supports these marine decarbonisation initiatives, as outlined in the MARPOL Annex VI (MEPC .335(76) and IACS Recommendation No. 17

Datum Electronics Managing Director, James Lees said:

“Our team at Datum have worked extremely hard to develop the most comprehensive and least intrusive EEXI SHaPoLi solution available on the market today. This is the first SHaPoLi system to be type approved in the UK and from one of the most trusted marine classification societies in the world, in Lloyd’s Register. This puts our solution on the main stage for vessel owners worldwide.”

The Type Approval process is a mandatory requirement for voyage and safety critical apparatus installed on any classified vessel. Lloyd’s Register is a global professional services company specialising in engineering and technology for the maritime industry. They are the world’s first marine classification society, created more than 260 years ago to improve the safety of ships.

The certification was recently presented to James Lees and Datum Sales Manager Mike Palin in Southampton by Peter Huntley-Hawkins, Matt Tillman and Max Wu of Lloyd’s Register.

Max Wu, Statutory MARPOL Team Lead, Lloyd’s Register said:

“We are pleased to issue Type Approval to Datum Electronics for its EEXI SHaPoLi solution, which provides a valuable tool for ship owners and operators looking to increase efficiency and reduce emissions in line with EEXI goals as the industry tackles the maritime energy transition.

“During the Type Approval process LR has demonstrated how we can truly put our clients at the heart of our professional services offering. From project application and document review to feedback, type testing and factory production quality assessment, LR has worked closely with Datum to ensure that this crucial project was certified both comprehensively and in good time.

“We would like to thank the team involved for their hard work and efforts as part of this project and look forward to working with Datum in the future as we continue on maritime’s decarbonisation journey.”

