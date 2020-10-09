LR awards AiP to ammonia-fuelled 23,000 TEU ultra-large container ship

Key milestone in Joint Development Project with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and MAN Energy Solutions to develop ammonia propulsion ships.

LR has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and MAN Energy Solutions for its ammonia (NH3) fuelled 23,000 TEU ultra-large container ship design, a key result from a Joint Development Project (JDP) launched earlier this year focused on developing ammonia propulsion ships. It is the first AiP to be awarded in Korea for an ammonia-fuelled ultra-large container ship design.

As part of the JDP, DSME generated the basic design of the ammonia propulsion system and MAN Energy Solutions was responsible for the development and specifications of the ammonia dual fuel propulsion engine. As the only classification society involved in the project, LR’s role was to review the suitability and risks of the design which involved a hazard identification (HAZID) workshop, a hazard & operability analysis (HAZOP) workshop and a design review in accordance with the Approval of Risk-Based Design (ARBD) process, which led to Approval in Principle.

LR’s AiP certification is the first phase of the JDP. The second phase will involve further development of the design for meeting market demand in terms of commercial viability as well as technical and safety maturity.

The ammonia-fuelled 23,000 TEU ultra-large container ship is expected to be commercialised by 2025.

Odin Kwon, Vice President / CTO at DSME, commented: “DSME has focused on an environmentally-friendly vessel design in recognition of the International Maritime Organisation’s goals and in line with our vision to protect our planet. Working with Lloyd’s Register and MAN Energy Solutions, DSME has developed the zero carbon ammonia (NH3) fuelled container ship, a more complex design than that of other ship types because the ammonia fuel tank and much of the fuel facility and safety equipment is installed in an enclosed space. To maximise safety and eliminate risks, we carried out HAZID and HAZOP with LR and MAN, based on DSME’s developed detail design. The successful results from the joint AiP can easily be applied to other type of vessels such as tankers, bulk carriers and gas carriers. We now just await the delivery of the ammonia-fuelled engine from MAN Energy Solutions.”

Bjarne Foldager, Senior Vice President and Head of Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Ammonia is a fuel with a lot of potential and this container ship concept is yet another important step towards decarbonising the marine market. MAN Energy Solutions’ strategy is to co-operate with external partners where possible to develop sustainable solutions. I believe that this collaboration with Lloyd’s Register and DSME is just the kind of environmental leadership that the market requires.”

“With the maritime industry focused on zero-carbon fuel options, Lloyd’s Register in joint partnership with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and MAN Energy Solutions has granted Approval in Principle for a dual-fuel ammonia engine – a first for an ultra-large container ship in Korea and another important step in this decade where concerted action is required to address shipping’s decarbonisation. We congratulate the teams involved with this achievement,” said Jin-Tae Lee, LR Marine and Offshore President for North East Asia.

Source: Lloyd’s Register