LR collaborates with Eastern Pacific Shipping and Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore on six Singapore-registered ammonia dual-fuel newbuilds

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and classification societies, Lloyd’s Register and ABS, committing six of its Ammonia dual-fuel newbuilds to be registered under the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) upon delivery. The commitment of these newbuilds comes six months after EPS announced a collaboration with MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI) and yards from the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), supported by classification societies Lloyd’s Register and ABS, on the development of ammonia burning engine that will be fitted to the new fleet of EPS-managed vessels.

The MoUs reaffirm EPS’ continuous support of MPA’s drive to decarbonise and digitalise the shipping industry through green initiatives. The collaboration envisaged under the MoUs will include joint capability and capacity-building on ammonia bunkering, seafarer training on management and safety aspects, expertise and knowledge sharing to explore ammonia-related solutions and standards for power generation and bunkering, and consideration of zero and near-zero fuel pilot trials.

The partnership between EPS and MPA demonstrates a collective ‘act-now’ approach to decarbonisation and environmental preservation. It also underscores a shared commitment to drive decarbonisation in the shipping industry through innovation, cooperation and sustainable practices, fostering industry growth and upholding the highest standards of training, safety, and environmental stewardship. EPS will also be working closely with MPA to explore and support crew training on zero and near-zero emission fuels and related technologies at the new Maritime Energy Training Facility to be established progressively by 2026.

“We are delighted to formalize our partnership with MPA through the signing of these MoUs,” said Cyril Ducau, Chief Executive Officer at EPS. “As optimism grows on the transportation of ammonia following the continued expansion of ammonia production capabilities worldwide, we must recognise fundamentally that crew safety is of paramount importance. This collaboration cements our commitment to work with key industry stakeholders to address challenges and strive to lead the safe transportation of zero- and near-zero emission fuels like ammonia and its adoption as a marine fuel. We look forward to furthering our partnership with MPA and the broader maritime community, to build on necessary training and capacity-building in order to strengthen the safety and environmental aspects, so that our collective efforts accelerate decarbonisation of the global shipping industry safely.”

Nick Brown, CEO of Lloyd’s Register said: “When it comes to answering the maritime industry’s decarbonisation challenges, EPS has turned strategy into action. Not only has EPS improved the efficiency of its legacy fleet, selecting and testing many emission-reduction solutions, but EPS is also investing in alternative fuels for its new tonnage. This MoU marks a concrete stride in advancing ammonia propulsion and will pave the way for addressing the safety and operational challenges that this novel technology presents. Given LR’s long relationship with EPS and MPA, we are confident that this partnership will deliver significant shared learnings to benefit the wider maritime value chain.”

Teo Eng Dih, MPA Chief Executive, said “We welcome EPS’ newbuilds to the family of Singapore-registered vessels. The delivery of EPS’ ammonia dual-fuel newbuilds from 2026 gives strong confidence on the use of ammonia as a marine fuel. It will help accelerate efforts to develop the value chain and infrastructure required and the training of the workforce to be ready to safely handle ammonia as a fuel. We look forward to working with EPS, and other like-minded partners, on the concrete steps to advance the decarbonisation of international shipping.”

Source: Lloyd’s Register