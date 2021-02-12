LR launches decarbonisation advisory centre in Greece

Initiative to support South European shipowners and operators in navigating compliance around impending EEXI requirements.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has opened a decarbonsation advisory centre in Athens, Greece, to assist its clients in meeting current and future environmental challenges. The new initiative is part of LR’s commitment to accelerating the sustainable decarbonisation of the maritime sector and driving safe, technically feasible and commercially viable pathways to zero-emission shipping.

The centre aims to support shipowners and operators in South Europe with the decisions they must make to reduce the carbon intensity of their fleets. An exclusive team of LR subject matter experts will offer a portfolio of advisory services, using advanced tools and best practice, to help address current and future greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets.

At MEPC 75 in November 2020, the IMO agreed a short term-measure to reduce the carbon intensity of shipping, comprising a requirement for existing ships to be as technically efficient as new ships as soon as possible after October 2022 (the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI)), and a requirement for operational carbon intensity reduction from 2023.

Theodosis Stamatellos, LR’s Marine & Offshore South Europe Area Manager, said: “Having direct access to the right people, capability and expertise is among the reasons that Greek owners trust Lloyd’s Register. This advisory centre is another strong demonstration of our commitment to deliver the highest level of support to our clients, responding to their sustainability challenge and leading this change for the industry.”

Andy McKeran, LR’s Maritime Performance Services Director, commented: “To support the enormity of the decarbonisation challenge, our clients need trusted advice, information and expertise. For this reason, we continue to invest in our local capability to deliver solutions that will help owners and operators through these complex decisions, in particular the pressing action required around existing ship energy efficiency.”

LR continues to support our clients through the transitions necessary for decarbonising the maritime sector following the launch of the Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decabonisation Hub in October 2020.

Source: Lloyd’s Register