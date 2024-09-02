LR: Procureship integration now available through Cloud Fleet Manager

Cloud Fleet Manager (CFM) has further extended its procurement capabilities by integrating with Procureship, a leading e-procurement platform designed specifically for the maritime industry. This latest integration within LR OneOcean’s cloud-based ship management solution enables users to efficiently access a broad array of resources directly from the platform, benefiting from real-time synchronisation of procurement data, such as requisitions and orders.

This seamless connection reduces paperwork, shortens purchasing cycles, and minimises repetitive tasks, enhancing overall operational efficiency and transparency. Additionally, CFM clients will be able to utilise multiple Procureship modules besides purchasing, such as the suppliers/service providers recommendation engine, the Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) and the e-Invoicing feature.

Alexander Buchmann, General Manager for Cloud Fleet Manager, LR OneOcean, commented: “Users of Cloud Fleet Manager can now procure supplies, spare parts, and other items required by crews directly within our software, without the need to switch between systems. This integration builds upon our existing capabilities, streamlining procurement processes and improving productivity. The extensive access to global vendors provided by Procureship, combined with the capabilities of our software, further enhances LR OneOcean’s offering, providing a more comprehensive ship management solution.”

Grigoris Lamprou, Chief Executive Officer of Procureship, added: “Integrating Procureship into LR OneOcean’s Cloud Fleet Manager supports the marine procurement cycle, delivering an effortless user experience across a wide range of ship management activities. The digitalisation of these processes saves time and simplifies procurement operations.”

This integration continues LR OneOcean’s commitment to enhancing Cloud Fleet Manager, providing clients with a more comprehensive and efficient solution for managing their maritime operations. By leveraging Procureship’s global network and real-time data capabilities, users can make informed procurement decisions, optimise supplier management, and increase overall performance throughout their fleets.

Source: Lloyd’s Register