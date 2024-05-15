Lucas Vos to step down as President, Stolt Tankers

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that Lucas Vos will step down as President, Stolt Tankers, with effect from July 1, 2024. He will be replaced by Maren Schroeder as President and Chief Operating Officer, whilst Bjarke Nissen will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Stolt Tankers.

Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, commented: “The appointment of Maren Schroeder and Bjarke Nissen to these key roles illustrates the impressive talent that we have on hand. They are both leaders in our industry, and I am confident that under their leadership we will continue to maintain our strong market position. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Lucas for his support to me and the Senior Leadership Team during the past nine months. Lucas has made an amazing contribution, using his analytical and strategic mind to challenge us in what we do. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him and have valued his opinions and insights.”

Ms. Schroeder has held the position of Managing Director, Shipowning, at Stolt Tankers since 2022, and prior to joining as Fleet Director in 2019, was Head of Technical at Vroon B.V. She has also held fleet management positions with Exmar, Euronav and Germanischer Lloyd. During her time with Stolt Tankers she has been instrumental in driving collaboration across the business and providing quality ships to customers. She has also successfully developed strong virtual connections between ship and shore personnel, crucial to operations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms. Schroeder is a member of the Intertanko Council, the DNV Owners Committee and the board of ITOPF, and she is also President and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the European International Shipowners’ Association of Portugal (EISAP). She holds an MBA from the WHU/Kellogg School of Management and is a Harvard Business School Alumni.

Mr. Nissen began his career as an officer in the Danish army and joined Stolt Tankers in 1993 from AP Moller Maersk. He was promoted to Business Director in 2009 and has been Managing Director since 2019, responsible for the development and implementation of our commercial strategy, which creates value for customers through the delivery of seamless services. During his time with the company, Mr. Nissen has enjoyed various commercial postings in the UK, the Netherlands, and the US. He is an Alumni of Harvard Business School.

