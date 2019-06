Lukoil CEO says that global output deal fate unclear, even Russians not united

Russian oil producer Lukoil’s chief executive officer said on Thursday that the fate of the global output deal between OPEC and its allies remained unclear and that even Russian companies did not have a unified position on it.

CEO Vagit Alekperov was speaking at Lukoil’s annual general meeting in Moscow.

