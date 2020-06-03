LUKOIL NAVIGO MCL Ultra (20 BN) continues to be fully approved by all major OEMs

LUKOIL’s NAVIGO MCL Ultra remains one of few low BN cylinder oils that still have a valid ‘No Objection Letter (NOL)’ with all major OEMs. Recently a leading OEM withdrew their approvals for almost all low BN oils in the market, while NAVIGO MCL Ultra has retained its status, and continues to be fully approved by all other major OEMs.

LUKOIL’s NAVIGO MCL Ultra is a 20 BN cylinder oil developed specifically for vessels operating in Emission Control Areas (ECA). “To comply with emission regulations, ships in ECAs run on ultra-low Sulphur fuel <0.1%S (ULSFO) including gas. NAVIGO MCL Ultra continues to provide excellent results”, confirms Jan Thiedeitz, COO of LUKOIL Marine Lubricants, “We still see it as the ideal choice for ULSFO fueled vessels, rather than a higher ash product such as a 40BN cylinder oil.”

LUKOIL Marine is constantly monitoring the performance of their products and the market developments to be able to react swiftly to new challenges with the aim to provide suitable lubricants for every type of fuel.

Source: LUKOIL