Lynkit and Xeneta Partner to Deliver Data-Driven Ocean and Air Freight Solutions for Businesses in India

Lynkit, a leading end-to-end supply chain solutions and automation provider, has partnered with Xeneta, the global leader in ocean and air freight market intelligence. Together, they aim to empower businesses across India with validated buying rates, enabling more innovative, strategic procurement in ocean and air freight.

This partnership brings together their robust freight market intelligence tool and real-time, validated freight rates across global trade routes and airport connections from Xeneta. Businesses in India can now confidently navigate the complexities of freight procurement.

“Lynkit ensures businesses have access to actionable insights, leveling the playing field for companies seeking to optimise their supply chains,” said Thorsten Diephaus, VP of Strategic Alliances at Xeneta. “This collaboration simplifies freight procurement by offering critical benchmarking data that enables Indian companies to secure competitive rates and plan logistics more effectively.”

Key capabilities available via the Lynkit platform, powered by Xeneta data:

Comprehensive Market Data: Access to over 500 million freight rates, spanning 160,000 global ocean trade routes and 58,000 airport-to-airport connections.

Rate Benchmarking: Ability to compare spot, short-term, and long-term rates to ensure cost-effectiveness and avoid overpaying.

Predictive Insights: Analyze freight trends to anticipate market fluctuations, aiding strategic planning in supply chain operations.

Enhanced Negotiation Power: Ability to identify fair rates for imports and exports, and whether or not businesses directly pay for shipping costs, ensuring better deals and lower landed costs.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Xeneta,” said Uddhav Kumar, CEO and Co-founder of Lynkit. “This partnership aligns with our mission to deliver transparent, data-driven solutions to the logistics and transportation sectors. By integrating Xeneta’s intelligence, Lynkit is helping businesses in India optimize their freight procurement and improve their competitiveness in global markets.”

The partnership is not just about rate benchmarking; it empowers businesses to make smarter choices across the supply chain. The Lynkit solution provides end-to-end visibility and control, from identifying cost-effective suppliers to choosing reliable freight partners and planning inventory.

With this collaboration, Lynkit and Xeneta are redefining freight procurement for businesses in India. They offer a powerful combination of technology and data to overcome traditional barriers and unlock new opportunities in logistics and transportation management.

