LyondellBasell invests in efficiency and CO₂ reduction

Currently the plant’s wastewater is incinerated. In the new situation some 40% of that wastewater will be purified by bacteria, creating such things as biogas for use as fuel. The other 60% of the wastewater will still be incinerated, but the released steam will be put to good use in the plant.

The new systems will not only result in considerable CO₂ reductions, but also in a reduction in the release of salts. These currently end up in the surface water, but this will no longer be the case once the new systems are in operation.

An important component of the Climate Agreement is that existing industry should use less energy through the realisation of efficiency projects. Allard Castelein, CEO Port of Rotterdam Authority: ‘This project is an important step on the road to the 49% CO₂ reduction by 2030, which was agreed by the Netherlands. Rotterdam’s industrial sector plays a vital role in achieving this objective. The LyondellBasell and Covestro initiative is an inspiring example of how industry can contribute, even in a highly competitive market.’

Source: Port of Rotterdam