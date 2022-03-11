MΕΟ Group Awarded Contract For Five Anchor Handling Tug Supply Tugs

MEO Group and their local joint venture partner, Uniwise Offshore Ltd, have been awarded a three-year contract for 5 Anchor Handling Tug Supply vessels (AHTS) by a leading E&P company in Thailand. The 5 AHTS, namely, MEO Monarch 1, MEO Monarch 2, Uniwise Advantage, Uniwise Adventure, and Miclyn Emperor, will be supporting the Oil & Gas company’s exploration or production programs starting 1st quarter of 2022.

Miclyn Endurance has also recently joined Thailand fleet earlier this year for a two-year contract. All these vessels are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including real-time fuel monitoring systems as part of client’s requirement. The award is a testimony of the unwavering trust in the MEO Group and Uniwise Offshore’s operational support, safety, efficiency, and reliability. MEO Group and Uniwise Offshore served this client for over 20 years. Established in 1999, the joint-venture now manages over 30 vessels in Thailand

Source: MEO Group