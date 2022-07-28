M/T SUVRETTA becomes the first vessel to include hull coating impact in EEXI Technical file approved by DNV

NEDA Maritime Agency has entrusted DNV assessing the effect of low friction paint on the reference speed for the purpose of EEXI at the aframax tanker M/T SUVRETTA.

The 109,250MT M/T SUVRETTA, registered with Greek flag, recently became the first vessel to have the coating impact included in the EEXI assessment and approval.

Initially the model test report of M/T SUVRETTA has been assessed if the criteria setup by DNV are fulfilled while the paint supplier, International Paint, has provided a ΔCF (reduction of the frictional resistance coefficients), valid for the specific paint scheme at M/T SUVRETTA.

Then, the original model test results have been re-evaluated and a new speed-power curve have been predicted by DNV, valid for the intended low friction paint scheme.

In the case of M/T SUVRETTA the application of low friction paint led to an increase in the reference speed by 0.17 knots to reference speed (Vref) 14.87 knots.

Finally, the new curve was used by NEDA to prepare the EEXI Technical File, which was later approved by DNV as the RO of the vessel.

“A joint industry project between DNV, NEDA and International Paints has paved the way for a meaningful hull energy level re-evaluation, based on the model test speed-power results, extrapolated to a lower roughness of a proven ultra-low friction paint by means of the Recommended Procedures ITTC 78.

NEDA were the first to utilize this methodology for the EEXI Technical File to be evaluated based on an improved reference speed, and in turn a lower main engine power limitation, which is a benefit for the Owners” said Dr Panos Deligiannis, Tanker Technical Director at NEDA Maritime Agency Co Ltd.

Dr. Uwe Hollenbach, Principal Engineer, Ship Performance Center, DNV Maritime, commented:

“I am proud that DNV has established a simple and cost-effective method for including the impact of low friction paint in the EEXI Technical file without the need

performing sea trials. The method follows the relevant recommended procedures of the International Towing Tank Conference (ITTC) and practically is the same as if a model basin performs predictions for a low-friction case.”

Mr. Jason Stefanatos, Regional Decarbonization Director, DNV Maritime, said:

“Our industry faces the greatest challenge ever: decarbonization. The pathway to a greener maritime future is long and arduous. But we can meet this challenge and find the best solutions, together. The SUVRETTA paradigm points the way to a zero-emission shipping industry. From our part, it was great to be involved in this project, and see a Greek vessel being the first globally to explore this track. Another sign that Greek Owners, like NEDA Maritime Agency, are innovative and lead the way towards decarbonization.”

Source: DNV