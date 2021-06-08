“M/V Ever Given Case – Facts & Implications”, a LIVE Discussion under the auspice of SQLearn

SQLearn, being next to the shipping industry through e-learning solutions, conducts a LIVE Discussion about the “M/V Ever Given Case – Facts & Implications”, presenting Lessons Learnt for the “Vessel touched bottom in Suez Canal” incident.

The LIVE Discussion takes place on Thursday, June 10th, from 18.00 to 20.00 GMT+3 with free registration for participants & live streaming through SQLearn’s YouTube channel. The panel synthesis shall be the following:

Moderator:

• Mr. Minas Tsamopoulos, Journalist – Proto Thema, Attorney at Law, Member of Piraeus Bar Association

Panelists:

• Mr. George Xiradakis – Managing Director XRTC Business Consultants Ltd and General Secretary of Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Greek Shipping

• Capt. Dev Lajmi – Deputy Director (Greece) The North of England P&I Association Limited

• Capt. John Drakogiannopoulos – RS&Q Manager Costamare Shipping

• Capt. George Tsouris – Masters and Mates Union PEPEN, Shipping Consultant SQlearn, Lecturer In Shipping

The aim of this discussion is to raise awareness of the hazardous factors associated with navigation in the Suez Canal and understand how to prevent such incidents from reoccurring. The objectives to be covered shall be the local authorities’ present outcome, the implications to the Owners’ – Managers’ Fleet, the financial and market losses, the alleged Masters responsibilities under pilotage into the specific passage as well as the frequency that similar incidents have occurred.

Under this framework & promoting safety in the maritime industry, SQLearn has developed the “5011 – Vessel touched bottom in Suez Canal Incident” e-learning course, part of the ABS certified Dolphin Library. The Dolphin Library is designed especially for maritime companies with flexible, interactive and reflective learning techniques.

SQLearn is a Greek company located in Piraeus and is a specialized provider of e-learning services since 2006. The company has been dedicated to improving safety for maritime by using e-learning for the advancement of maritime training with flexible, interactive and reflective learning techniques. SQLearn has served more than 800 vessels and 30.000 seafarers. The e-learning courses are designed according to the latest e-learning standards, are interactive and use multimedia elements like narration and 3D videos. SQLearn is a proud member of INTERTANKO, INTERCARGO, HEMEXPO, WIMA, International Propeller Club and The Nautical Institute.

Join the discussion – Register now: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_balDUA73Q7SkbzeV3hIlmQ

Source: SQ Learn