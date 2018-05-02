M/V Interlink Amenity calls the Port of Vancouver USA on her maiden voyage

The Port of Vancouver USA welcomed the M/V Interlink Amenity, commanded by Capt. Fengli Zhang of China, on her maiden voyage May 1.

Capt. Zhang and his 20-member crew were welcomed to Vancouver by representatives from EVRAZ North America, Jones Stevedoring, General Steamship, Allports Forwarding Inc. and the Port of Vancouver USA.

The Interlink Amenity, a bulk carrier built in China, is 591 feet long with a deadweight capacity of 38,640 metric tons. She is owned by OCY Innuksuac 5 Ltd. of Malta, operated by Interlink Maritime, and on time-charter to Oldendorff Carriers.

The Interlink Amenity began her journey to the United States on April 16, 2018, departing from Nakhodka Port in Russia. General Steamship of Portland, Oregon, represents the vessel while she’s in the Columbia River. Once berthed at the Port of Vancouver USA, Jones Stevedoring’s crew discharged approximately 23,931 metric tons of steel slabs for EVRAZ North America. Allports Forwarding Inc. is the customs broker for EVRAZ North America.

After discharging steel at the Port of Vancouver USA, the Interlink Amenity will sail to Long Beach, California, as the final destination on her maiden voyage.

Source: Port of Vancouver USA