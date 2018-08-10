Recent News

  

M/V Orca Ace calls Port of Vancouver USA on her maiden voyage

The Port of Vancouver USA welcomed the M/V Orca Ace, commanded by Capt. Yury Golovatyuk of Russia, on her maiden voyage Aug. 8.

Capt. Golovatyuk and his 22-member crew were welcomed to Vancouver by representatives from Ports America, Norton Lilly International, Subaru of America, Auto Warehouse Corporation and the Port of Vancouver USA.

From left to right: Greg Unterbrink, Ports America; Nora Pasca, Norton Lilly International; Paul DeBolt, Ports America; Martin McGreevey III, MOL Ace; Ken Mishler, Port of Vancouver USA; Nathan Minich, Port of Vancouver USA; Mike Repman, Auto Warehouse Company; Mike Champlain, Norton Lilly International; Captain Yury Golovatyuk, Orca Ace Master; Chris Bredlie, Port of Vancouver USA; Ann Tetreault, Subaru of America; Joseph Fanning, Subaru of America; Jon Waldum, Ports America; Steve Soden, Port of Vancouver USA; John Maul, Port of Vancouver USA; Jerry Burris, Port of Vancouver USA; Shunsuke Fujimara, MOL Ace

The Orca Ace, a “Next-Generation Car Carrier” cargo ship for autos and roll on/roll off cargoes, was built in Japan. She is 656 feet long with a deadweight capacity of 15,495 metric tons. Her specially designed hull shape and improved two-stroke engine help reduce carbon emissions as she transits the globe. She is owned by Lunar River Line S.A. of Panama and operated by Mitsui OSK Line Ltd.

The Orca Ace began her journey to the United States in July 2018, departing from Hitachinaka, Japan. Once berthed at the Port of Vancouver USA, International Longshore and Warehouse Union crews discharged 2,300 Subaru vehicles to be processed at the port and shipped to buyers across the Northern U.S.

After discharging Subarus at the Port of Vancouver USA, the Orca Ace will sail to other ports on the U.S. West Coast. San Diego, California, is the final destination on her maiden voyage.
Source: Port of Vancouver USA

