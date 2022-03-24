Ma’aden new ammonia berth exported first shipment

Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) has accomplished the loading of its first cargo from Ma’aden new ammonia berth in Ras Al Khair industrial city, over one of the new 4 vessels joint recently to the shipping fleet.

Ma’aden’s maritime ammonia fleet now consists of seven vessels, that will leverage Ma’aden’s ammonia shipping capacity of 2 million metric tons per year, enabling Ma’aden to meet increased global demand.

Hassan Al-Ali, Senior Vice President of Ma’aden’s Phosphate and Industrial Minerals business, commented: “These new ammonia vessels will strengthen Ma’aden’s logistics capabilities and enable us to best serve our customers in a timely, safe and cost-effective manner”.

“Ma’aden’s ammonia business is an integral part of our broader phosphate portfolio and expanding our ammonia fleet will help us deliver on our ambition to protect global food security by providing farmers with optimized fertilizer products to enhance crop yields”, Al-Ali added.

Source: Saudi Press Agency