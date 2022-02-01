Maasvlakte II to have large cross-dock and cold store by 2023

Logistics provider Maersk and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have reached agreement on the issue of a 185,000m2 site at the extreme southern tip of the Prinses Amaliahaven. Maersk will build a 23,000m2 cross dock and a 35,000m2 cold store on the site. The complex is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

A huge number of Maersk ships visit the port of Rotterdam every year. The company is now also active as a tenant of logistical sites. The cross-dock will be used for the short-term storage of fast-moving consumer goods. Meanwhile, the cold store will be used for the transhipment of a range of agri-food products, including frozen meat, fish, vegetables and fresh fruit.

Logical step

‘Rotterdam is Maersk’s largest port for temperature-controlled cargo,’ explains Jens Ole Krenzien, Vice President Maersk North West Continent. ‘It’s an important gateway to and from mainland Europe and has a huge catchment area and a strong hinterland infrastructure. The establishment of the cross-dock and the cold store are therefore a logical step towards strengthening our strong position and enabling us to grow further in the port of Rotterdam. Once the cross-dock and the cold store are operational, they will give our clients a lot of added value in the chain. That will allow our clients to respond faster to market fluctuations, reduce their carbon footprint and shorten their lead times. We’ll also be able to help them reduce their safety stock.’

The site in question had already been reserved for container transhipment by APM Terminals, which is affiliated to Maersk.

Better mix

Rolf Nielsen (Head of Hub APMT): ‘Thanks to Maersk’s focus on Maasvlakte II and the support from the Port Authority, the strength and potential of this part of the port is really growing. We’d like to thank Maersk and the Port Authority for supporting this land lease, which is resulting in a better mix of port activities. The refrigerated cargo handling location, which will become available in 2023, will enable carriers to temporarily store and process their cargo in large volumes safely and conveniently – and keep it refrigerated, if necessary. That was urgently needed.’

‘We really welcome this development too,’ said Hans Nagtegaal, Director Containers at the Port of Rotterdam Authority. ‘The use of the site has been brought forward, which is an important milestone in the development of the Prinses Amaliahaven. Added to that, the buildings will be energy-neutral. All in all, this shows how much confidence Maersk has in Rotterdam. And the feeling is mutual.”

200 jobs

The development of the cross-dock and the cold store will cost around fifty million euros. The complex will provide employment for 200 people.

In the meantime, in the Prinses Amaliahaven work is under way on the construction of new deep-sea and inland shipping quays measuring 1,825 and 160 metres, respectively. Container terminals RWG and APM Terminals have already signed options to use the quays and further develop the sites around this port.

Double the capacity

Nielsen: ‘We’ve declared our intention to double the capacity of our APM Terminal on Maasvlakte II. Concrete plans for this expansion and the necessary transformation are now being carefully discussed in detail with the trade unions and Works Council and are being improved, where necessary. Hopefully there will be a concrete plan that all the parties involved can stand behind before the end of March. That will allow us to finally be able to operate at full capacity by early 2026.’

Source: Port of Rotterdam