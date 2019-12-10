MABUX: Bunker Market this morning 10th December, 2019

Oil slips as weak China exports highlight trade war impact

Oil prices fell on Monday after data showed Chinese exports declined for a fourth straight month, sending jitters through a market already concerned about damage to global demand by the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Brent futures were down 15 cents, or 0.25%, at $64.24 per barrel by 12:29 p.m. EDT (1629 GMT), after gaining about 3% last week on news that OPEC and its allies would deepen output cuts.

West Texas Intermediate oil futures were down 13 cents, or 0.24% to $59.07 a barrel, having risen about 7% last week on the prospects for lower production from OPEC+, which is made up of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and associated producers including Russia.

Monday’s sudden chill came after customs data released on Sunday showed exports from China in November fell 1.1% from a year earlier, confounding expectations for a 1% rise in a Reuters poll.

“That China trade data is a factor, certainly,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital.

Washington and Beijing have been trying to agree a trade deal that will end tit-for-tat tariffs, but talks have dragged on for months.

“We’re coming up to a bit of a precipice, with the potential for new tariffs to be slapped on Sunday, so this is going to be an intense week,” Kilduff said. Additional tariffs could weigh on the demand outlook for crude, he added.

Beijing hopes an agreement with the United States can be reached as soon as possible, China’s Assistant Commerce Minister Ren Hongbin said on Monday. Monday’s declines also went against signs on Friday that China was easing its stance on resolving the trade dispute with the United States, confirming that it was waiving import tariffs for some soybean and pork shipments.

The price drop also put an end to a strong run in previous sessions fuelled by hopes for the OPEC+ production curb deal.

On Friday, OPEC+ agreed to deepen their output cuts from 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to 1.7 million bpd, representing about 1.7% of global production.

“This decision crystallises an important shift in strategy to managing short-term physical imbalances rather than trying to correct perceived long-term imbalances through open-ended commitments,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.

The bank revised its Brent spot price forecast to $63 per barrel for 2020, up from a previous estimate of $60.

BofA Merrill Lynch said in a note that strong compliance with the OPEC+ along with positive economic developments such as a U.S.-China trade deal could push Brent to $70 a barrel before the second quarter of 2020.

Hedge funds

Hedge funds scaled back their bets on higher oil prices last week, with futures and options markets hit by a wave of selling after a jump in positions the week before.

While much of that can be put down to profit taking, the shaky economic outlook and rapidly approaching deadline for more U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods means fund managers are likely to moderate their bullishness for the time being.

OPEC Deal Could Send Oil To $70

The OPEC+ deal could push oil prices back to $70 per barrel next year, assuming all goes according to plan.

The combination of raising the production cuts to 1.7 million barrels per day (mb/d), plus the unilateral over-compliance by Saudi Arabia, adding another 400,000 bpd of additional cuts, surprised the market last week. In addition, Saudi Arabia hopes to apply pressure to all member countries to comply with their allotted reductions. Oil prices jumped immediately after the deal was announced.

One of the questions was how the group would allocate the additional cuts. Here is a quick rundown of a few key figures:

• Saudi Arabia agreed to cut by another 167,000 bpd (while also including 400,000 in voluntary cuts)

• The UAE: 60,000 bpd

• Kuwait: 55,000 bpd

• Iraq: 50,000 bpd

• Russia: 70,000 bpd

There are smaller contributions from the rest of the group.

While the initial reaction was positive from a pricing perspective, the reactions have since become more mixed. According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the first quarter could still see a surplus of 700,000 bpd. High compliance with the cuts would only slash that surplus by 200,000 bpd. The bank was sceptical that all producers would comply, with Iraq a particular focus.

Oil prices recoil as specter of trade war, weaker demand haunts market

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday for a second straight session as the cons of a slowing global demand outlook outweighed the pros of OPEC’s agreement with associated producers at the end of last week to deepen crude output cuts in early 2020.

Brent futures were down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.11 per barrel by 0450 GMT. West Texas Intermediate oil futures were 13 cents, or 0.2%, lower to $58.89 a barrel. The benchmarks fell 0.2% and 0.3% respectively on Monday.

“The euphoria (on output cuts) was short lived, with an unexpected fall in exports from China highlighting the impact of the trade conflict,” said ANZ Bank in a note on Tuesday.

Oil Future closed 9th December;

Brent: 64.25 (-0.14) usd/barrel

WTI: 59.02 (-0.18) usd/barrel

NY Harbor Ulsd: 598.54 (-2.43) usd/mton

Gasoil ARA: 586.25 (-1.00) usd/mton

Oil Futures trading at GMT 07.22; Brent: -1 cent, WTI -4 cents

Expect bunker prices little change today 10th December, but tendency is slightly downward.

Source: MABUX