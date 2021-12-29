MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Dec.29

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) increased on Dec.28:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 500.69 (+12.07)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 631.96 (+15.09)

MGO – USD/MT – 745.83 (+16.26)

As of Dec. 28, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in two out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam by plus $12 (plus $10 the day before), in Houston by plus $7 (plus $16 trhe day before). In Singapore this fuel grade was undercharged by minus $8 (minus $6 the day before), in Fujairah by minus $2 (minus $7 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level decreased by $9 on Dec.28.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on Dec. 28 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam – plus $11 (no changes), Singapore – plus $55 (plus $61 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $53 (plus $52), in Houston – plus $12 (plus $14 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the overcharge level decreased by $6 on Dec.28.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on Dec.28: in Rotterdam – minus $ 30 (minus $28 the day before), in Singapore – minus $ 27 (minus $22 the day before), minus $24 (minus $23 the day before) in Houston. In Fujairah this fuel grade remained overcharged by plus $38 (plus $46 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah (the decrease of overcharge level by $8).

We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate slight irregular changes within plus/minus 1-3 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com