MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Feb.08

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) increased on Feb.07:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 587.44 (+4.64)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 747.31 (+5.83)

MGO – USD/MT – 874.02 (+7.00)

As of Feb.07, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in two out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam – by plus $10 (plus $18 the day before), and in Houston by plus $ 17 (plus $27 the day before). In Singapore this fuel grade was undercharged – by minus $11 (minus $6 the day before), in Fujairah – by minus $8 (minus $1 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level decreased by $ 10 on Feb.07.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on Feb. 07 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam – plus $37 (plus $44 the day before), Singapore – plus $34 (plus $44 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $42 (plus $54 the day before), in Houston by plus $2 (plus $13 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the overcharge level decreased by $12 on Feb.07.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on Feb.07: in Rotterdam – minus $ 33 (minus $14 the day before), in Singapore – minus $ 40 (minus $23 the day before), in Fujairah – minus $38 (minus $20 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained overcharged by plus $11 (plus $28 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam, where the undercharge level increased by $19.

We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes today. The price for 380HSFO may decline by 2-4 USD/MT, VLSFO may decrease by 3-5 USD/MT, the price for MGO may change within plus/minus 1-3 USD/MT.

