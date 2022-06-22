MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Jun. 22

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) increased on Jun. 21:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 738.71 (+4.09)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 1064.79 (+4.86)

MGO – USD/MT – 1398.32 (+25.30)

As of Jun. 21, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam – by minus $47 (minus $46 the day before), in Singapore – by minus $80 (minus $81 the day before) and in Fujairah – by minus $33 (minus $32 the day before) This fuel grade remained overcharged in Houston by plus $61 (no changes). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel decreased in half of selected ports. No significant changes were registered on Jun. 21.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on Jun. 21 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam – plus $66 (plus $64 the day before), in Singapore by plus $204 (plus $210 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $252 (plus $261 the day before), in Houston – plus $80 (plus $85 the day before). MDI for VLSFO decreased in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the overcharge level declined by 9 points on Jun. 21.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overvalued in three out of selected ports on Jun. 21: in Singapore by plus $23 (plus $26 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $132 (plus $125 the day before), in Houston – by plus $21 (plus $31 the day before) This fuel grade remained undervalued in Rotterdam – by minus $3 (minus $5 the day before). MDI index for MGO decreased in half of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston, where the overcharge level declined by 10.

We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes today. The price for 380 HSFO and VLSFO may rise by 3-5 USD/MT, the price for MGO may change within plus/ minus 10-15 USD/MT.

Source: mabux.com