MABUX: Bunker prices may continue rapid growth on Mar.02

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated upward changes on Mar.01:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 626.00 (+10.14)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 808.48 (+13.71)

MGO – USD/MT – 925.75 (+16.23)

As of Mar.01, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam – by minus $9 (plus $3 the day before), in Singapore– by minus $34 (minus $21 the day before), in Fujairah – by minus $26 (minus $10 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade was overcharged by plus $ 27 (plus $50 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston – the decrease of overcharge level by $23 on Mar.01.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on Mar. 01 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam – plus $14 (plus $27 the day before), Singapore – plus $24 (plus $35 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $56 (plus $64 the day before), in Houston – by plus $35 (plus $65 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level decreased by $30 on Mar.01.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undercharged in two out of four selected ports on Mar.01: in Rotterdam – minus $ 12 (plus $18 the day before), in Singapore – minus $ 31 (plus $7 the day before). This fuel grade remained overcharged in Fujairah – by plus $29 (plus $71 the day before), in Houston – by plus $98 (plus $118 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah, where the overcharge level decreased by $42.

We expect global bunker prices may rise today. The price for 380HSFO may increase by 10-15 USD/MT, VLSFO may rise by 15-20 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase 18-25 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com