MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on May 27

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight upward changes on May 26:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 733.16 (+1.45)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 989.61 (+4.96)

MGO – USD/MT – 1239.71 (+3.26)

As of May 26, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam – by plus $28 (plus $33 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $17 (minus $19 the day before) and in Houston by plus $61 (plus $60 the day before). This fuel grade remained undercharged in Singapore – by minus $5( no changes). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel decreased in two out of four selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the overcharge level decreased by 5 points on May 26.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on May 26 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam – plus $29 (plus $25 the day before), in Singapore by plus $137 (plus $135 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $113 (plus $100 the day before), in Houston – plus $51 (plus $59 the day before). MDI for VLSFO rose in most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the overcharge level increased by 13 points on May 26.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in three out of four selected ports on May 26: in Singapore by plus $5 (plus $15 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $205 (plus $213 the day before), in Houston – by plus $9 (plus $59 the day before). MGO LS became undercharged in Rotterdam – by minus $9 (plus $5 the day before). MDI index for MGO decreased for all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level decreased by 50 points.

We expect global bunker prices may rise today. The price for 380HSFO may increase by 15-20 USD/MT, the price for VLSFO may rise by 15-25 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase by 20-30 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com