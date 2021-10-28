MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on Oct.28

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight multidirectional changes on Oct.27:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 533.76 (-1.93)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 656.51 (-1.38)

MGO – USD/MT – 779.08 (+1.27)

As of October 27, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four ports: in Rotterdam – minus $ 4 (minus $ 1 the day before), in Singapore – minus $1 (no change), and in Houston – minus $6 (minus $7 the day before). In Fujairah the 380 HSFO fuel grade remained overvalued – by plus $ 2 (plus $1 the day before). There were no significant changes registered on Oct.27.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on October 27 in two out of four selected ports. The overcharge ratio was: in Rotterdam – plus $7 (plus $14 the day before), in Fujairah – plus $2 (plus $5 the day before). In Singapore and Houston this fuel grade was undercharged by minus $2 and minus $7 respectively ($0 and minus $7 the day before). The most significant changes for VLSFO were registered in Rotterdam ( the decrease of $7 ).

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained underestimated on October 25 in all selected ports: in Rotterdam – minus $ 46 (minus $43), minus $ 33 (minus $ 37) in Singapore, minus $ 26 (minus $ 25) in Fujairah, in Houston this kind of fuel was undercharged by minus $12 (no change) in Houston. There were no significant changes registered on Oct.27.

We expect global bunker prices may decrease today: prices for 380 HSFO may decrease by 8-10 USD/MT, VLSFO may decline by 10-15 USD/MT, prices for MGO may fall by 16-18 USD/MT

Source: www.mabux.com