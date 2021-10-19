MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes on Oct.19

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) increased on Oct.18:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 541.98 (+4.15)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 648.67 (+7.50)

MGO – USD/MT – 778.37 (+12.12)

As of October 18, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four ports: in Rotterdam – plus $ 23 (no changes), in Singapore – plus $ 32 (plus $40 the day before) and in Fujairah – plus $ 19 ($23 the day before). In Houston, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index continued register an underestimation of 380 HSFO fuel grade by minus $ 6 (minus $17 the day before). The most significant change was registered in Houston – the increase of $11.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on October 18 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was: in Rotterdam – plus $10 (plus $13 the day before), in Singapore – plus $7 (plus $3), in Fujairah – plus $5 (plus $6 the day before), in Houston – plus $ 5 (minus $3). There were no significant changes registered on October 18.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained underestimated on October 18 in all selected ports except of Houston: in Rotterdam – minus $ 34 (minus $29 the day before), minus $ 34 (minus $27) in Singapore, minus $ 39 (minus $ 28) in Fujairah. In Houston this kind of fuel was overcharged by $1 (minus $17 the day before) in Houston. The most significant change of MABUX MBP / DBP Index was registered in Houston – the increase of $18 compared to the day before.

We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate slight irregular changes today: prices for 380 HSFO and VLSFO may change by plus/ minus by 1-3 USD/MT, prices for MGO may decrease by 5-8 USD/MT

Source: www.mabux.com