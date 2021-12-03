MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate multidirectional changes with tendency to grow on Dec.3

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) decreased on Dec.02:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 458.73 (-5.18)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 593.41 (-5.52)

MGO – USD/MT – 703.93 (-4.21)

As of Dec. 02, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of all four selected ports: in Rotterdam – plus $ 1 (plus $2 the day before), in Fujairah – plus $9 (plus $12 the day before), in Houston – plus $67 (plus $70 the day before). In Singapore this fuel grade was undercharged by minus $2 (plus $3 the day before). There were no significant changes registered on Dec.02.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on Dec. 02 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Houston – plus 57 (plus $62 the day before), Singapore – plus $83 (plus $81 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $72 (plus $80), in Rotterdam by plus $37 (plus $30 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the overcharge level decreased by $8 on Dec.02.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged in two out of four selected ports on Dec.02: in Fujairah -plus $27 (plus $ 62 the day before), plus $41 (plus $60) in Houston. In Rotterdam and in Singapore this fuel grade was undercharged by minus $ 61 and by minus $ 25 respectively (minus $35 and plus $6 respectively the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah (the overcharge level decreased by $35), and in Singapore (overpricing decreased by $31 and this MGO LS became undercharged).

We expect global bunker prices may changes irregularly today: prices for 380 HSFO may increase by 2-4 USD/MT, for VLSFO may rise by 4-6 USD/MT, prices for MGO may change within plus/minus 2-4 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com