MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on Nov.25

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) increased on Nov.24:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 499.36 (+8.13)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 639.15 (+14.78)

MGO – USD/MT – 747.33 (+12.88)

As of Nov. 24, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of all four selected ports: in Rotterdam – minus $ 15 (minus $12 the day before), in Singapore – minus $14 (minus $9 the day before), in Fujairah – minus $8 (minus $3 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade was overcharged by plus $12 (plus $11 the day before). There were no significant changes registered on Nov.24.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on Nov. 24 in three out of four selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Houston – plus $1 (plus $8 the day before), Singapore – plus $34 (plus $30 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $33 (plus $22). In Rotterdam this fuel grade was undercharged by minus $5 (plus $3 the day before). The most significant change was registered in Fujairah where the overcharge level increased by $11.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained underestimated on Nov. 24 in three out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam – minus $ 39 (minus $46), minus $ 18 (minus $16) in Singapore, minus $1 (minus $4) in Houston. In Fujairah and the MGO LS fuel grade was overcharged by plus $33 (plus $ 28 the day before). There were no significant changes registered for MGO LS on Nov.24.

We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes today: prices for 380 HSFO and VLSFO may change within plus/minus 1-3 USD/MT, prices for MGO may add 4-8 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com