MABUX: Bunker prices may drop on Feb.16

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated upward changes on Feb.15:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 598.64 (+7.82)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 762.54 (+6.50)

MGO – USD/MT – 884.71 (+4.69)

As of Feb.15, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in Rotterdam – by plus $2 (plus $8 the day before). In other posrt this fuel grade was undecharged: in Singapore– by minus $22 (minus $24 the day before), in Fujairah – by minus $19 (minus $13 the day before) and in Houston – by minus $ 15 (minus $13 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam (the decrease of overcharge level by $6), and in Fujairah (the undercharge level decreased by $6) on Feb.15.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on Feb. 15 in three out of four selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam – plus $25 (plus $30 the day before), Singapore – plus $31 (plus $38 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $38 (plus $46 the day before). In Houston VLSFO was undercharged by minus $11 (plus $3 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level decreased by $14 and this fuel grade became undercharged on Feb.15.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on Feb.15: in Rotterdam – minus $ 5 (minus $ 2 the day before), in Singapore – minus $ 14 (minus $6 the day before), in Fujairah – minus $1 (plus $1 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained overcharged by plus $23 (plus $24 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Singapore, where the undercharge level increased by $8.

We expect global bunker prices may sharply decrease today. The price for 380HSFO may decrease by 10-15 USD/MT, VLSFO may decline by 15-20 USD/MT, the price for MGO may drop 18-25 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com