MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on May 26

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) changed irregularly on May 25:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 731.71 (-2.98)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 984.65 (+7.36)

MGO – USD/MT – 1236.45 (+12.94)



As of May 25, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam – by plus $33 (plus $23 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $19 (minus $23 the day before) and in Houston by plus $60 (plus $52 the day before). This fuel grade remained undercharged in Singapore – by minus $5 (minus $8 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased in most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the undercharge level increased by 42 points on May 25 and as a result this fuel grade became overcharged.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on May 25 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam – plus $25 (plus $11 the day before), in Singapore by plus $135 (plus $98 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $100 (plus $84 the day before), in Houston – plus $59 (plus $40 the day before). MDI for VLSFO rose in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the overcharge level increased by 37 points on May 25.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in all selected ports on May 25: in Rotterdam – by plus $5 (plus $7 the day before), in Singapore by plus $15 (plus $1 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $213 (plus $200 the day before), in Houston – by plus $59 (plus $36 the day before). MDI index for MGO increased for the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level increased by 23 points.

We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes today. The price for 380HSFO and VLSFO may rise by 1-4 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase by 10-15 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com