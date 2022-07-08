MABUX: Bunker prices to turn into upward changes on Jul. 08

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued to decline sharply on Jul. 07:

380 HSFO – USD/MT – 660.10 (-10.08)

VLSFO – USD/MT – 995.14 (-28.68)

MGO – USD/MT – 1262.83 (-23.22)

As of Jul.07, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in all selected ports: Rotterdam – by minus $83 (minus $79 the day before), in Singapore – by minus $113 ( minus $98 the day before) and in Fujairah – by minus $87 (minus $58 the day before), in Houston -by minus $9 (plus $12 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased in most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah, where the undercharge level increased by 29 points on Jul.07.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, remained overcharged on Jul.07 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam – plus $102 (plus $126 the day before), in Singapore by plus $231 (plus $339 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $254 (plus $353 the day before), in Houston – plus $80 (plus $78 the day before). MDI for VLSFO decreased in most selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore and Fujairah where the overcharge level decline by 108 and 99 points respectively on Jul.07.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overvalued in three out of four selected ports on Jul.07: in Rotterdam – by plus $1 (minus $20 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $224 (plus $208 the day before), in Houston – by plus $105 (plus $96 the day before). In Singapore MABUX MBP Index 100% correlated to DBP Index (plus $22 the day before). MDI index for MGO increased in most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore, where the overcharge level declined by 22 points.

We expect global bunker prices may turn into upward changes today. The price for 380 HSFO may increase by 10-20 USD/MT, VLSFO may rise by 20-30 USD/MT, MGO may add 15-45 USD/MT.

Source: mabux.com