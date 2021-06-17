MABUX: Bunker Prices Trending Upwards

During Week 24, MABUX World Bunker Index has turned into moderate upward evolution. The 380 HSFO index has increased by USD 5.80: from 441.70 USD/MT to 447.50 USD/MT, the VLSFO index has risen by USD 2.39: from 549.50 USD/MT to 551.89 USD / MT, while the MGO index has added 11.17 USD (from 633.81 USD / MT to 644.98 USD / MT).

MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index – the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, has decreased by 3.86 USD during the week from 634.93 USD/MT to 631.07 USD/MT. At the same time, the average value of the LNG Bunker Index has increased by 17.09 USD. The average price for MGO LS for the same period has risen by 13.66 USD/MT. The average price difference between bunker LNG and MGO LS in Rotterdam has increased slightly and is 56.73 USD (versus 48.30 USD last week). More information is available in the new LNG Bunkering section at www.mabux.com.

The average weekly Global Scrubber Spread (SS) – the difference in price between 380 HSFO and VLSFO – has fallen by $ 1.19 during the week but is still above the psychological $ 100 mark: $ 104.68 (versus $ 105.87 last week). At the same time, the average value of SS Spread in Rotterdam has also decreased by $ 2.67 and reached $ 114.00 ($ 116.67 last week). In Singapore, the average SS Spread has risen symbolically by $ 0.34 to 118.17 USD ($ 117.83 last week). The SS Spread levels in both ports are still well above the $ 100 mark. More information is available in the Differentials section at www.mabux.com.

Correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX Digital Benchmark) in the four global largest hubs during the past week has shown that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all four selected ports ranging from minus $ 30 in Houston (versus minus $ 23 last week) and minus $ 20 in Fujairah (vs. minus $ 19) to minus $ 39 in Rotterdam (vs. minus $ 37) and minus $ 52 in Singapore (vs. minus $ 46). The most significant changes of underestimation ratio were recorded in Houston (up $ 7) and Singapore (up $ 6).

VLSFO fuel, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all four selected ports: in Houston the underestimation was minus $ 11 (minus $ 7 last week), in Rotterdam – minus $ 26 (minus $ 21), in Fujairah – minus $ 44 (versus minus $ 41), in Singapore – minus $ 49 (versus minus $ 44). Underestimation margins for all ports increased by plus $ 3- $ 5 average.

As for MGO LS, MABUX DBP Index has registered an undercharge of this grade at all selected ports ranging from minus $ 22 (minus $ 27 last week) in Houston to minus $ 45 (unchanged) in Rotterdam, minus $ 49 (vs. minus $ 54) in Singapore and minus $ 44 (versus minus $ 51) in Fujairah. The most significant change of underestimation ratio was recorded in Fujairah (minus $ 7).

The Exhaust Gas Cleaning System Association (EGCSA) has published the findings an ecotoxicity study it commissioned on the environmental impact of open-loop scrubber washwater. As per EGCSA, the study, which was undertaken in accordance with the IMO GESAMP guidelines, indicated that both in a standard OECD port and in a highly trafficked seaway the operation of open loop scrubbers ‘did not create an unwarranted risk’. In November 2020, the authors of a study published by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) said the International Maritime Organization (IMO) should consider prohibiting the use of scrubbers on newbuild ships and phasing out scrubbers on existing ships.

Source: www.mabux.com